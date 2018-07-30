Rolling River Rampage VBS

July 30 - August 3

9:00 - 11:30 am

Vacation Bible School at Troy United Methodist Church For children age 4 - fifth grade. Register Today for this free and amazing week of learning about God's love! For more information, contact Lisa Rayle, 618-667-6241 or visit www.troyumc.org/vbs

Troy United Methodist Church

407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL 62294

618.667.6241