Rolling River Rampage VBS

Google Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-07-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-07-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-07-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-07-30 00:00:00

Troy United Methodist Church 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, Illinois 62294

Rolling River Rampage VBS

July 30 - August 3

9:00 - 11:30 am

Vacation Bible School at Troy United Methodist Church For children age 4 - fifth grade. Register Today for this free and amazing week of learning about God's love! For more information, contact Lisa Rayle, 618-667-6241 or visit www.troyumc.org/vbs

Troy United Methodist Church

407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL 62294

618.667.6241

Info
Troy United Methodist Church 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, Illinois 62294 View Map
Fun for Kids, Vacation Bible School
618-667-6241
Google Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-07-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-07-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-07-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-07-30 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-07-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-07-31 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-07-31 00:00:00 iCalendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-07-31 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-08-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-08-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-08-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-08-01 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-08-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-08-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-08-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-08-02 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-08-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-08-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-08-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Rolling River Rampage VBS - 2018-08-03 00:00:00