Romantic Love Song Trivia Cruise on the Hakuna Matata
Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037
Saturday, June 23, 2018
6:30pm to 8:30pm
Grafton Harbor
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
Cruise the river, learn its history, and view its geographical features during the Romantic Love Song Trivia Cruise on the Hakuna Matata, a 49-passenger all weather tour boat. The first level of the boat is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open air patio offering 360 degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor. Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.
Admission
$29/person