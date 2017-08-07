ROTC Summer Leadership Camp

The Air Force Jr. ROTC cadets of Alton High School invite anyone attending AHS in 2017/18 to their Summer Leadership Camp.

The camp is a fun and exciting way to learn about AFJROTC. It meets on the school campus August 7-11 from 8 AM until 2 PM each day with an after-graduation party at Raging Rivers on Friday afternoon

Campers learn about military customs and courtesies, community service, teamwork, play sports, and much more!

To enroll in this free camp (fees related to the water park are the individuals responsibility) call Colonel Peter Wangler at (314)283-9991 or Master Sergeant Rich Dansizen at 474-2273 and leave a message.