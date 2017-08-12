Rummage and Craft Sale Benefit for Veterans
Bethalto American Legion 109 South Prairie, Bethalto, Illinois 62010
FOR BUYERS
Open to the public
FOR SELLERS
To reserve a table and sell your items, call Diane at 377-8904
An 8-foot table is $15 to display items on and under
Make checks payable to the American Legion Auxiliary; mail by Aug. 4, 2017, to American Legion, 109 S. Prairie St., Bethalto, IL 62010
Pre-priced items can be set up Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Hall will be locked until the sale opens each day
The Hope Center will pick up any leftover items after the event closes.
Info
