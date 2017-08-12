Rummage and Craft Sale Benefit for Veterans

to Google Calendar - Rummage and Craft Sale Benefit for Veterans - 2017-08-12 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rummage and Craft Sale Benefit for Veterans - 2017-08-12 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rummage and Craft Sale Benefit for Veterans - 2017-08-12 07:00:00 iCalendar - Rummage and Craft Sale Benefit for Veterans - 2017-08-12 07:00:00

Bethalto American Legion 109 South Prairie, Bethalto, Illinois 62010

FOR BUYERS

Open to the public

FOR SELLERS

To reserve a table and sell your items, call Diane at 377-8904

An 8-foot table is $15 to display items on and under

Make checks payable to the American Legion Auxiliary; mail by Aug. 4, 2017, to American Legion, 109 S. Prairie St., Bethalto, IL 62010

Pre-priced items can be set up Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Hall will be locked until the sale opens each day

The Hope Center will pick up any leftover items after the event closes. 

Info
Bethalto American Legion 109 South Prairie, Bethalto, Illinois 62010 View Map
to Google Calendar - Rummage and Craft Sale Benefit for Veterans - 2017-08-12 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rummage and Craft Sale Benefit for Veterans - 2017-08-12 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rummage and Craft Sale Benefit for Veterans - 2017-08-12 07:00:00 iCalendar - Rummage and Craft Sale Benefit for Veterans - 2017-08-12 07:00:00