The legendary group SAFFIRE THE UPPITY BLUESWOMEN REVISITED comes to the Wildey Theatre. Known for some great songs and maximum attitude SAFFIRE has legions of fans in North America and Europe. With the passing a few years ago of founding SAFFIRE pianist Ann Rabson, the amazing Kelley Hunt steps in as a special guest to join remaining SAFFIRE members Gaye Adegbalola and Andra Faye for a concert treat.

