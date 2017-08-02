Saints Peter & Paul Red Cross Blood Drive

Alton Knights of Columbus 405 East 4th Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Saints Peter & Paul Red Cross Blood Drive - Give Blood. Help save lives.

On Wednesday, August 2, 2017, from 2:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Knighs of Columbus 460 Hall, 405, East Fourth St. Alton, IL 62002. 

Please visit redcrossblood.org and enter: StsPeterPaul to schedule an appointment or call Pat at 618-465-1574, or call 1-800-733-2767. 

Alton Knights of Columbus 405 East 4th Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
