The Sandlot

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Join us on the first day of summer for the 25th anniversary of The Sandlot.

When Scottie Smalls (Thomas Guiry) moves to a new neighborhood, he manages to make friends with a group of kids who play baseball at the sandlot. Together they go on a series of funny and touching adventures. The boys run into trouble when Smalls borrows a ball from his stepdad that gets hit over a fence.

Tickets only $5 cash or check, $6 with credit or debit card.

All Seats are General Admission

Rated PG, 1 hr 41 min

Info
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Movies, Theater & Dance
618-307-1750
