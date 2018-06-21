Join us on the first day of summer for the 25th anniversary of The Sandlot.

When Scottie Smalls (Thomas Guiry) moves to a new neighborhood, he manages to make friends with a group of kids who play baseball at the sandlot. Together they go on a series of funny and touching adventures. The boys run into trouble when Smalls borrows a ball from his stepdad that gets hit over a fence.

Tickets only $5 cash or check, $6 with credit or debit card.

All Seats are General Admission

Rated PG, 1 hr 41 min

Please call or visit our website for more information.