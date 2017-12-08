Santa in Maryville

A Maryville Tradition Revived

From the 1940’s through the 1960’s , Christmas in Maryville meant seeing a Christmas tree in front of the old firehouse on E. Zupan Street. Santa Clause would arrive on a Maryville fire truck and visit with the kids giving each of them a bag of goodies. Maryville Heritage Museum is going to revive both of these traditions this holiday season.

A Christmas tree will soon be going up outside the Maryville Heritage Museum, which is in the old firehouse at the corner of Donk & Zupan. On Friday evening, December 8th at 6:00PM Santa will make a special visit with children. Weather permitting, Santa will arrive on the 1958 Seagrave fire truck. Santa will distribute a bag of goodies to each child and be available for photos.

Bring your camera or cell phone and plan to share this Maryville tradition with your own children or grandchildren. Visit FB/Memories from Maryville or FB/Maryville Connection for pictures and updates.