Sauce Alton Food Truck Festival

Saturday, August 26, 2017

Gates open at 4:00pm | 4:00pm to 8:00pm

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

1 Riverfront Drive

Alton, IL 62002

(800) 258-6645

The successful Alton Food Truck Festival will return this summer on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater sponsored by Sauce Magazine. The festival begins at 1:00pm and concludes at 5:00pm.

This festival features food trucks from around the region offering global street food cuisine. In addition, the amphitheater’s concession team offers beverages of all types to compliment the food truck offering. Live music will be showcased on the amphitheater stage featuring regional band Honeyvox.

The Alton Food Truck Festival is FREE to the general public. Each food truck will have a different food offering with a range of prices. A special VIP ticket can be purchased for an upgraded experience that includes parking close to the venue and complimentary drink tickets. VIP Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at libertybankamphitheater.com

For more information, call (800) 258-6645.

Food Trucks To Be At Festival

To Be Announced

Admission

VIP: $25

General Admission: FREE