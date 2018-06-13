Savvy Caregiver’ Supports Care of Dementia Patients

Four-Part Class Begins June 13 at Alton Memorial

ALTON, IL – Family caregivers occupy a critical place in the health care system for persons with Alzheimer’s and other dementing diseases. In fact, they are the center of the system. It is the care they provide that keeps the person in the community for as long as possible.

To provide more support for the caregivers, the Alton Memorial Hospital Center for Senior Renewal is offering a free, four-part series called “The Savvy Caregiver.” It will be from 2-4 p.m. on four Wednesday afternoons – June 13, June 27, July 11 and July 25. Sessions will be held in the Duncan Wing ground floor conference room just behind the Starbuck’s.

Seating is limited, so call Senior Renewal today at 618-463-7895 to reserve your space.

“The program focuses on helping caregivers to acquire and strengthen knowledge, skills and attitudes that are appropriate for the role they have undertaken,” said Meredith Parker, program director of the AMH Center for Senior Renewal. “How caregivers understand and interpret the situation, the kind of knowledge they have about what the disease is doing to their loved one and the strategies they can bring all play big parts in determining how much the stress of the situation will result in positive outcomes for both the caregiver and their family members.”