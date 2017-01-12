Say Yes to the Dress Sale 2017

to Google Calendar - Say Yes to the Dress Sale 2017 - 2017-02-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Say Yes to the Dress Sale 2017 - 2017-02-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Say Yes to the Dress Sale 2017 - 2017-02-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - Say Yes to the Dress Sale 2017 - 2017-02-11 09:00:00

Civic Memorial High School 200 School Street, Bethalto, Illinois 62010

Prom/Homecoming dress sale. Admission is free to shop. If you want to sell a dress/gown/heels the cost is $10 for the 1st dress and $15 for unlimited items. 100% of the sale goes to the seller. Doors open at 7:30 to drop off dresses and sale ends at 2. Dresses/items/money MUST be picked up by 3 PM. Since this is a fundraiser, we will not have any way to accept debit or credit payments so we ask everyone to bring cash to submit items and/or shop. Please come!!!!

Info

Civic Memorial High School 200 School Street, Bethalto, Illinois 62010 View Map

Charity & Fundraisers, Sale

Visit Event Website

618-978-6554

please enable javascript to view

