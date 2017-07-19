School Supply Drive

Help Kids Succeed!

The Salon of Papa Toodles is having a Back to School Drive!

We are accepting donations for school supplies. Items collected will be donated to local elementary schools.

Help us make this a huge success for these young kids!

Note: For every five (5) items you donate, you will be entered into a drawing valued at $100.

Drive ends: August 11, 2017

Donations can be made at: The Salon of Papa Toodles, 210 West Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey; 618-433-1883