School Supply Drive
Salon of Papa Toodles 210 Homer M. Adams Parkway, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Help Kids Succeed!
The Salon of Papa Toodles is having a Back to School Drive!
We are accepting donations for school supplies. Items collected will be donated to local elementary schools.
Help us make this a huge success for these young kids!
Note: For every five (5) items you donate, you will be entered into a drawing valued at $100.
Drive ends: August 11, 2017
Donations can be made at: The Salon of Papa Toodles, 210 West Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey; 618-433-1883
