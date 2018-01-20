Scouting for Eagles! - Cub Scout Eagle Day at the National Great Rivers Museum

Alton, Ill. – The National Great Rivers Museum invites Cub Scouts to experience bald eagles like never before on Saturday, January 20th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.! Get your pack together to witness live bald eagles in action. Scouts will explore the behavior and habits of these famous creatures by meeting with a live eagle from the TreeHouse Wildlife Center. They will explore the bald eagle’s journey back from the brink of extinction. Then, they will take a tour of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam and look for wild eagles. After exploring their winter world, scouts will warm up with hot cocoa.

A limited number of openings are available so reserve your spots today by calling (618) 462-6979. The cost for this event is $5 per scout. Family members are encouraged to attend. Siblings over the age of five are welcome to participate with $5 registration.

This program is made possible by the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the need for preserving the great rivers of the world. The National Great Rivers Museum is located off River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, East Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has free admission and tours of the locks and dam. For information on other events, visit www.mtrf.org or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreatRivers.