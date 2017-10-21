Stuart to Host Self-Defense Seminar Series at Grogan’s Mixed Martial Arts Studio

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will be hosting a series of self-defense classes at Grogan’s Martial Arts, located at 310 Hillsboro Ave in Edwardsville on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Unfortunately, no matter how cautious we are, we are all vulnerable to becoming victims of crime or finding ourselves in difficult and even violent situations,” said Stuart. “Violence can happen anywhere at any time, and being prepared and educated is the best way to protect yourself. These free seminars will help equip residents with the tools and knowledge to best protect themselves from falling victim to crime.”

The classes are free, open to the public, and for residents of all ages and skill levels. Space is limited, and prior registration is strongly encouraged to guarantee a spot in this seminar. Residents may call Stuart’s office at 618-365-6650, email RepKatieStuart@gmail.com or visit bit.ly/RepStuartSelfDefense to register.

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Stuart is collecting supplies for Granite City’s Phoenix Crisis Center. Donations of toiletries, paper products and infant goods can be dropped off during normal business hours at Stuart’s full-time constituent services office located at 2105 Vandalia St., Suite 16 in Collinsville or at the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County, located at 3600 Nameoki Rd. Suite 202 in Granite City.

“It’s important to me to use my platform as State Representative to educate and bring people together to share ideas and work towards solving the problems in our community and state, no matter how large or small,” Stuart added. “Thank you to the team at Grogan’s Martial Arts for partnering with me to bring this vital service to the people in our community.”