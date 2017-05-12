Senior Health Screenings by Appointment at Community Center - First Date - Friday, May 12

Main Street Community Center is proud to partner with Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville Public Library and Glen Carbon Centennial Library to provide FREE health screenings to seniors (60+) throughout 2017.

The first screening is scheduled on Friday, May 12, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.