Senior Health Screenings by Appointment
Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois
Friday, May 12
Main Street Community Center is proud to partner with Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville Public Library and Glen Carbon Centennial Library to provide FREE health screenings to seniors (60+) throughout 2017.
The first screening is scheduled on Friday, May 12, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.
View Map