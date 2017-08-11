Senior Health Screenings at Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Libraries

First Date - Friday, August 11

Main Street Community Center is proud to partner with Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville Public Library and Glen Carbon Centennial Library to provide FREE health screenings to seniors (60+) throughout 2017.

The first screening is scheduled for Friday, August 11, 2017 from 10:00am-12:00pm at the Glen Carbon Centennial Library.

The second screening is scheduled for Friday, November 10, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library.

To schedule an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.