Senior Health Screenings at Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Libraries

Main Street Community Center is proud to partner with Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville Public Library and Glen Carbon Centennial Library to provide FREE health screenings to seniors (60+) throughout 2017.

The first screening is scheduled for Friday, August 11, 2017 from 10:00am-12:00pm at the Glen Carbon Centennial Library.

The second screening is scheduled for Friday, November 10, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library.

To schedule an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.