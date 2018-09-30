Sermon: "Are You the One?"
Wanda United Methodist Church 4813 Wanda Road, Roxana, Illinois 62084
There will be a combined service & noisy Sunday at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church of Wood River with Wanda United Methodist Church. Rev. Dr. Cary Beckwith will be giving the sermon, "Are You the One?"
The address is 30 North Sixth Street in Wood River, phone is 618-254-1921 for more information.
Info
Wanda United Methodist Church 4813 Wanda Road, Roxana, Illinois 62084 View Map
Religion & Spirituality