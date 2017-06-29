Seussical the Musical

Summer Repertory Theatre at Blackburn College is proud to present the musical production of Seussical the Musical.

Based on the well-known and beloved characters of Dr Seuss, this fantastical, musical adventure is delightful fun for your entire family. The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mazie and JoJo are just some of the many characters that bring joy and laughter to the stage, while teaching the power of being unique and the importance of standing up for your beliefs.

Performances dates are June 29, 30, July 1, 7, 8 at 7:30 PM and July 2, 9 at 2 PM, at Bothwell Auditorium on the Blackburn College campus in Carlinville, Ill.

Tickets may be purchased in Carlinville at CNB Bank & Trust, Carlinville Public Library, Refuge Coffee House, or online at blackburnsummerrep.org, or at the door.

Adults, $12.

Children 12 and under $6.

The Thursday, June 29, performance is pay what you are able to pay at the door for all patrons as a way to thank all who support our theater and the arts.