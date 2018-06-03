Shipwrecked Rescued by Jesus

Unity Baptist Church Invites Children to Shipwrecked VBS: Rescued by Jesus.

Granite City, IL A summer kids’ event called Shipwrecked VBS will be hosted at Unity Baptist. At Shipwrecked, kids discover that Jesus rescues them! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Sail Away Sendoff that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned.

Kids at Shipwrecked VBS will join a missions effort to provide seeds for families in Haiti to grow food.

Shipwrecked is for kids from 4 years to 6th grade. For more information, call 618-876-7404.