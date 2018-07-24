Showing of "Hairspray" (1988)

Come Join the Wildey Theatre for a $2 Showing of "Hairspray"!

In this family movie from 1988, a 'pleasantly plump' teenager teaches 1962 Baltimore a thing or two about integration after landing a spot on a local TV dance show.

Tickets only available 1 hour before showtime on day of the show. Cash and Check only for ticket sales.

Debit and Credit Cards are accepted at concessions.

All Seats are general admission.

Rated PG, 1h 32m

Please call or visit our website for more information!