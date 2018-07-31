Showing of "Superman" (1978)
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Come Join the Wildey Theatre for a $2 Showing of "Superman"!
Filmed in 1978, "Superman" tells of an alien orphan, sent from his dying planet to earth, where he grows up to become his adoptive home's first and greatest superhero.
Tickets only available 1 hour before showtime on day of the show. Cash and Check only for ticket sales.
Debit and Credit Cards are accepted at concessions.
All Seats are general admission.
Rated PG, 2h 23m
Please call or visit our website for more information!
Info
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
Movies, Theater & Dance