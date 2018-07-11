Showing of "Toy Story"

The Wildey Theatre presents the 1995 movie TOY STORY.

Shows are at 1pm and 6pm. The 1pm movie will be young kid friendly, meaning the lighting in the auditorium will be less dark and the sound will be a bit lower than normal.

Tickets are $4 cash/ check each regardless of age. $5 per ticket purchased by credit card.

Tickets for these movies are available on our website, by phone, or in our ticket office.

Tickets will also be available day of show starting at 10am. The theatre and lobby will open one hour before showtime.

Call or visit our website for more information.