Showing of "UP"

The Wildey Theatre presents the 2009 Disney Pixar movie "UP". Show is at 1pm. The movie will be young kid friendly, meaning the lighting in the auditorium will be less dark, the sound will be a bit lower than normal.

Tickets are $4 cash/ check each regardless of age. $5 each ticket purchased by credit card.

Tickets for the movie are available online at wildeytheatre.com and by phone at 618-307-1750 or at the Wildey Theatre Ticket Office. Tickets will also be available day of show starting at 10am. The theatre and lobby will open one hour before showtime.