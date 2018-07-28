Shrimp Festival

to Google Calendar - Shrimp Festival - 2018-07-28 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shrimp Festival - 2018-07-28 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shrimp Festival - 2018-07-28 12:00:00 iCalendar - Shrimp Festival - 2018-07-28 12:00:00

Grafton Oyster Bar 215 West Water Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037

Shrimp Festival at Grafton Oyster Bar

Saturday, July 28, 2018, 12:00pm to 9:00pm

Sunday, July 29, 2018, 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Grafton Oyster Bar

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(314) 621-8811

If you love shrimp Grafton Oyster Bar is the place to be this weekend! Our Shrimp Festival menu features 8 Shrimp Dishes including our Louisiana Style Shrimp Boil.

Info
Grafton Oyster Bar 215 West Water Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
314-621-8811
to Google Calendar - Shrimp Festival - 2018-07-28 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shrimp Festival - 2018-07-28 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shrimp Festival - 2018-07-28 12:00:00 iCalendar - Shrimp Festival - 2018-07-28 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Shrimp Festival - 2018-07-29 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shrimp Festival - 2018-07-29 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shrimp Festival - 2018-07-29 12:00:00 iCalendar - Shrimp Festival - 2018-07-29 12:00:00