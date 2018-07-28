Shrimp Festival
Grafton Oyster Bar 215 West Water Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Saturday, July 28, 2018, 12:00pm to 9:00pm
Sunday, July 29, 2018, 12:00pm to 8:00pm
If you love shrimp Grafton Oyster Bar is the place to be this weekend! Our Shrimp Festival menu features 8 Shrimp Dishes including our Louisiana Style Shrimp Boil.
