Shrimp Festival at Grafton Oyster Bar

Saturday, July 28, 2018, 12:00pm to 9:00pm

Sunday, July 29, 2018, 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Grafton Oyster Bar

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(314) 621-8811

If you love shrimp Grafton Oyster Bar is the place to be this weekend! Our Shrimp Festival menu features 8 Shrimp Dishes including our Louisiana Style Shrimp Boil.