Sierra Club Speakers’ Series - AFL-CIO BlueGreen Alliance

Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton

The BlueGreen Alliance unites America’s largest labor unions and its most influential environmental organizations to solve today’s environmental challenges in ways that create and maintain quality jobs and build a stronger, fairer economy.

BlueGreen Alliance staff Tom Conway and Dick Breckinridge will discuss state and federal efforts to invest in infrastructure and clean energy and energy efficiency.

The time is October 9, 2017 from 7:30 – 9 PM at the Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, 400 Landmarks Blvd. 62002. Come early around 6 PM for dinner and meet the Speakers.

Contact: Chris Krusa on 410-490-5024.