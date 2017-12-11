Sierra Club Speakers’ Series December 11

Travelogue of Iceland, England and Scotland

Dave Gocken a 35 plus year member of the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club will be the December monthly meeting presenter – all are welcome. Dave and his wife Carol along with their daughter Shayna's family traveled to Iceland and London for a couple of weeks. While in Scotland, Dave had the opportunity to hike a section of the newly opened John Muir Way, obviously named after the Sierra Club founder. The John Muir Way runs the width of Scotland from west coast to east coast. Dave and Carol joined some friends and spent a week in the Cotswolds, a lovely rural area of England to the north and west of London. While in the Cotswolds with its lovely honey colored stone buildings, some with thatched roofs, Dave and his friend, Rod, took several hikes on the Cotswold Way which is 103 miles long and runs the length of the Cotswold’s. Their last hike took Rod and Dave to the end of the Cotswold Way in Bath, an ancient Roman settlement, which today is a modern thriving English city.

Come and join us for some pictures, experiences and stories.

The time is December 11, 2017 from 7:30 – 9 PM at the Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, 400 Landmarks Blvd. 62002.

Come early around 5:30 PM for dinner and meet the Speaker. Contact: Chris Krusa on 410-490-5024.