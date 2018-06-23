Sign Up for Free Small Business Marketing Seminar June 23

Deluxe Corporation brings seminar to Bluff City Grill in Alton

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Alton, IL – June 1, 2018) Deluxe Corporation, the champion of the Small Business Revolution, will hold a free one-day small business seminar at Bluff City Grill in Alton on Saturday, June 23.

Business owners and managers are encouraged to sign up for the event at: www.deluxe.com/myalton . Space is limited to two seats per business. Bluff City Grill is located at 424 E. Broadway, Alton.

Experts from Deluxe will be on hand to share insights and suggestions to help small business owners run and market their businesses. Topics covered in the seminar include: building a budget; managing finances; enhancing sales and marketing tools; building an on line presence; and identifying and managing the customer experience.

Attendees will also be able to sign up to win $1,000 in marketing services and products from Deluxe. The prize will consist of a combination of promotional and apparel products, retail packaging, set up charges for website design, SEO, email marketing and social media products and services.

Registration for the seminar begins at 9 a.m. Presentations will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Lunch will be provided from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Workshops will run from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m. One-on-one support will be provided from 3:30 to 4 p.m.