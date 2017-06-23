Simmons Employee Foundation Golf Tournament

The Simmons Employee Foundation (SEF), the charity run and organized by Simmons Hanly Conroy, will host its annual golf tournament on Friday, June 23 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton.

All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, a St. Louis-area organization dedicated to finding permanent homes for local foster children.

“The Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition’s coordinated and organized efforts to make a significant contribution to the lives of children in need of permanent homes inspired each of us on the SEF Board,” said SEF Director Tamara Ferguson. “We felt compelled to get involved and help them continue their remarkable efforts.”

The 13th annual tournament is organized into a four-person scramble format. Participation costs are $100 per player or $400 per team and include green fees, cart rental, lunch or dinner, refreshments, and a complimentary gift.

Morning and afternoon flights are expected to fill quickly, so early registration is encouraged. For more information about registration and sponsorships, contact Stephanie Elliott at (618) 259-2222 or by email at sjelliott@simmonsfirm.com.