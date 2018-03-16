SIUE’s College Student Personnel Administration Program Hosts Visit Day

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s growing college student personnel administration (CSPA) program, housed in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s Department of Educational Leadership, will host a Visit Day on Friday, March 16 for those considering a career in higher education.

The event will begin at 8:15 a.m. with a continental breakfast and end at approximately 7 p.m. at an off-campus social event. It will also feature a welcome from SIUE Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple, PhD, assistantship interviews, lunch, a campus tour, a CSPA program information session and a student panel. Prospective students will be given priority consideration for on- and off-campus graduate assistantships through the CSPA program.

A complete calendar of events and registration details are available at siue.edu/cspa-visit-day.

“The CSPA program has established a reputation for academic rigor and has a focus on social justice and student development,” said Pietro Sasso, PhD, assistant professor and CSPA program director. “Our diverse program prepares students for entry to mid-level positions in college administration, such as student affairs, academic advising or admissions. In addition, our experiential learning opportunities allow students to actively engage contemporary higher education issues facing today’s college students.”

The 36-hour program includes 27 hours of coursework in college student personnel administration, a comprehensive exam, six hours of practicum and a final research project.

Priority consideration for admission and assistantships will be given to candidates who attend the CSPA Cougar Visit Day. The application fee will be waived for those who apply at the event. For admissions details, visit siue.edu/apply.

