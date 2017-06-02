Sky's The Limit--St. Louis' Premier Exhibition of the Boundless Landscape

to Google Calendar - Sky's The Limit--St. Louis' Premier Exhibition of the Boundless Landscape - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sky's The Limit--St. Louis' Premier Exhibition of the Boundless Landscape - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sky's The Limit--St. Louis' Premier Exhibition of the Boundless Landscape - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sky's The Limit--St. Louis' Premier Exhibition of the Boundless Landscape - 2017-06-02 18:00:00

OA Gallery 101 A W. Argonne, Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

To view magnificent scenery this summer you only need to travel to OA Gallery.

OA Gallery invites you to join us in a stroll through an expansive display of spectacular landscapes from intimate close-ups to grand vistas. This contemporary landscape art exhibition as seen through the eyes of talented, award-winning artists includes a broad spectrum of mediums from oil, acrylic, pastels, watercolor, oil/cold wax, mixed medium and photography.

Opening reception is Friday, June 2, 2017 from 6-9 pm.

Come by for light refreshments and to meet the artists and get the stories behind their memorable works of art.

Info

OA Gallery 101 A W. Argonne, Kirkwood, Missouri 63122 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

314-821-6141

to Google Calendar - Sky's The Limit--St. Louis' Premier Exhibition of the Boundless Landscape - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sky's The Limit--St. Louis' Premier Exhibition of the Boundless Landscape - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sky's The Limit--St. Louis' Premier Exhibition of the Boundless Landscape - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sky's The Limit--St. Louis' Premier Exhibition of the Boundless Landscape - 2017-06-02 18:00:00