Slime-A-Palooza
Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
May 19, 2018, 10:00 am - 11:00 am
AGES 6-10
This one-day workshop combines art & science, liquids & solids, and creativity & fun!
There are numerous ways to make slime, but the end result is always a cool concoction that can provide hours of fun, act as a great stress reliever, and provide a platform for learning!
Date: Saturday 10-11 am // May 19 Instructor: Aubrey Jones Price: $10 // 1 session
