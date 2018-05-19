Slime-A-Palooza

May 19, 2018, 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Location: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E Broadway, Alton, IL

AGES 6-10 ​

This one-day workshop combines art & science, liquids & solids, and creativity & fun!

There are numerous ways to make slime, but the end result is always a cool concoction that can provide hours of fun, act as a great stress reliever, and provide a platform for learning! ​

Date: Saturday 10-11 am // May 19 Instructor: Aubrey Jones Price: $10 // 1 session