Small Business Revolution Community Party Planned

Revolution on the River will feature live music and fireworks June 22

(Alton, IL – June 6, 2018) Filming for Small Business Revolution’s Main Street TV series will officially come to an end in Alton June 22 and the public is invited to a community celebration at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

The Revolution on the River celebration is planned to mark the end of a whirlwind three-month film shoot and downtown revitalization project funded by Deluxe Corporation following Alton’s selection as the winner of the Small Business Revolution Main Street contest.

Live music from The Wherehouse Project will kick off the festivities which start at 7 p.m. Music will continue until 9 p.m. when Small Business Revolution’s co-hosts Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington are scheduled to speak to the audience. Fireworks sponsored by Argosy Casino Alton will explode across the Mississippi River at 9:30 p.m. Corn dogs, nachos, lemon shakeups, hamburgers, hot dogs and more will be available for purchase.

Alton was named the winner of the Small Business Revolution’s Main Street contest on Feb. 27 after national voting catapulted the city into the winner’s seat. The winner of the contest received a $500,000 downtown revitalization grant which was spread over six businesses as well as the city itself. The businesses selected for revitalization include: Morrison’s Irish Pub, Bluff City Tackle, Today’s Beauty Supply, Shampooches, Lighthouse Sounds, and Lovetts Snoots, Fish, Chicken & More.

Deluxe Corporation created the Small Business Revolution in 2015 to shine a spotlight on small businesses across the country. Previous winners include Wabash, IN and Bristol Borough, PA. The third season of the series featuring Alton will air on www.smallbussinessrevolution.org, Hulu and YouTube in the fall.