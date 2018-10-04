Small Business Revolution Watch Party

Thursday, October 4, 2018

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

WOW Furnishings & Event Center

515 E. Third St.

Alton, IL 62002

(800) 258-6645

Walk down the red carpet in Alton for the premiere of Small Business Revolution's Main Street Series Season 3!

A Watch Party is planned at WOW Furnishings for the first episode of the 8 episode series.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will air at 7 p.m.