Small Business Revolution Watch Party
WOW Furnishings 515 E. 3rd Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Thursday, October 4, 2018
6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
WOW Furnishings & Event Center
515 E. Third St.
Alton, IL 62002
(800) 258-6645
Walk down the red carpet in Alton for the premiere of Small Business Revolution's Main Street Series Season 3!
A Watch Party is planned at WOW Furnishings for the first episode of the 8 episode series.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will air at 7 p.m.
Info
Leisure & Recreation, Party