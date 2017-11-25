Small Business Saturday Shopathon

Join us for a Small Business Saturday shopping extravaganza, as local vendors and small business owners alike come together to grow their businesses and offer the public a convenient, one-stop-shop for this holiday season. Bring your friends and your Christmas list, and shop from a wide selection of vendor displays and product lines. If you are looking to give the gift of health and beauty, fashion and "bling", home decor, art and crafts, personalized items or even just a little something extra for yourself we will have just what you are looking for. Join us and help support your local small business community this shopping season!