Small Business Saturday on the Delmar Loop:
Yes, shopping local on Small Business Saturday is the essence of a quintessential holiday shopping experience and nowhere is that more true than on The Loop. With over 160 unique shops and restaurants featuring 10 galleries; 40 boutique gift, book, and music stores; and 1 vintage trolley, not to mention 12 different entertainment venues offering a veritable smorgasbord of sensory delights- The Loop IS your Holiday destination.
Delmar Hall 6133 Delmar Blvd, St Louis, Missouri 63112
