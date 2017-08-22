SMASH (Six Mile After School Hangout)
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
SMASH (Six Mile After School Hangout)
Returning August 22
Grades 6-12
Every Tuesday 4-5 PM
Teen Room, Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue
and
Every Wednesday 4-5 PM
Branch Library, 2145 Johnson Road
Drop by each week for a new activity!
It could be a game; it might be a craft; it may be a contest.
Future events are up to you!!!
Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755
Info
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Fun for Kids