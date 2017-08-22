SMASH (Six Mile After School Hangout)

Returning August 22

Grades 6-12

Every Tuesday 4-5 PM

Teen Room, Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue

and

Every Wednesday 4-5 PM

Branch Library, 2145 Johnson Road

Drop by each week for a new activity!

It could be a game; it might be a craft; it may be a contest.

Future events are up to you!!!

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755