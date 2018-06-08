Smokin' Oldies Band in Maryville

Maryville Parks and Rec and Midwest Members Credit Union will host the Smokin’ Oldies Band, Friday night, June 8 from 7:00 -8:30 at Firemen’s Park on Rt. 159 in Maryville.

The band will be playing non-stop rock-n-roll hits from the late 50’s and 60’s.

Just bring your lawn chairs, and be ready for an evening of great music and a trip down memory lane. Washington Kettle Corn will also be available during the concert. Additional parking is available at Mother of Perpetual Help Church east of the park.

For more information contact 772-8555.

Visit our website at www.vil.maryville.il.us for a Park Map and Calendar of Events.