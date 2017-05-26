Maryville Parks and Rec will help start the Memorial Day weekend with the Smokin’ Oldies Band, Friday night, May 26 from 7:00 -8:30. The band will be playing non-stop rock-n-roll hits from the late 50’s and 60’s. The first of the Concert in the Park series will be in Firemen’s Park, on Rt. 159 in Maryville.

Washington Kettle Corn will also be available during the concert. Just bring your lawn chairs, and be ready for an afternoon of great music and a trip down memory lane.

Additional parking is available at Mother of Perpetual Help Church east of the park.

For more information contact 772-8555. Visit our website at www.vil.maryville.il.us for a Park Map and Calendar of Events.