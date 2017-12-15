SNIP Alliance/Riverbend Pet Food Pantry’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Contest

Bottle and Barrel Bar 554 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

Tis the season to ROCK Ugly Holiday sweaters. 

Party with your friends before the holiday rush at SNIP Alliance/Riverbend Pet Food Pantry’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Contest on Friday, December 15th from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at the Bottle and Barrel Bar in Alton, IL. 

$10.00 entry fee. 

Ugly Sweater Judging and 50/50 draw at 8:00 P.M.  For those that do not feel crafty we have 9 ugly sweaters for sale at the door for $10.00 each. 

For more information go to SNIP Alliance Facebook/events.  

Bottle and Barrel Bar 554 E. Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
