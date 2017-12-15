Tis the season to ROCK Ugly Holiday sweaters.

Party with your friends before the holiday rush at SNIP Alliance/Riverbend Pet Food Pantry’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Contest on Friday, December 15th from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at the Bottle and Barrel Bar in Alton, IL.

$10.00 entry fee.

Ugly Sweater Judging and 50/50 draw at 8:00 P.M. For those that do not feel crafty we have 9 ugly sweaters for sale at the door for $10.00 each.

For more information go to SNIP Alliance Facebook/events.