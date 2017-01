Sunday, February 19 - Social Media & other Great Apps will be presented by Dani Langhauser of TechKnowSolutions in Breese. She will explain and answer your questions about the ins and outs of Facebook, Instagram and other social media. She will also offer a number of useful apps one can use. Bring your own device and any questions you may have. The session will be from 1:00-3:00 PM at Maryville Community Center.