Solar Eclipse Preparedness with the St. Louis Astronomical Society
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Adult Services Department Presents:
Solar Eclipse Preparedness
with the St. Louis Astronomical Society
Tuesday, August 8 6:30-7:30 PM
Branch Library, 2145 Johnson Road
Bring the family, learn about the solar eclipse & receive free eclipse glasses*!
Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755
*You must attend the program to receive glasses, limit one per attendee
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
