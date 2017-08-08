Solar Eclipse Preparedness with the St. Louis Astronomical Society

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Adult Services Department Presents:

Solar Eclipse Preparedness

with the St. Louis Astronomical Society

Tuesday, August 8 6:30-7:30 PM

Branch Library, 2145 Johnson Road

Bring the family, learn about the solar eclipse & receive free eclipse glasses*!

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755

*You must attend the program to receive glasses, limit one per attendee

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
