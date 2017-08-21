Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at the Amphitheater

Monday, August 21, 2017

11:00am to 2:00pm

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

1 Riverfront Drive

Alton, IL 62002

(800) 258-6645

What better way to view the Solar Eclipse this year than to join the fun at the Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at the Alton Riverfront Amphitheater! Free event with food, drinks and free solar glasses! Bubble Bus will also be here! This event is sponsored by the Hayner Library, Alton Park and Rec. and Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau.