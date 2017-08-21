Solar Eclipse Viewing Party
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
The Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater is on Monday, August 21, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Receive free solar glasses for safe eclipse viewing and enjoy arts, crafts, food, drinks, face painting and more from local vendors.
The Bubble Bus will also be there!
Info
