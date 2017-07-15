Solar Social - Troy, IL
Join Kevin McKee, an Illinois Solar Energy Association Solar Ambassador, at his home in Troy for a Solar Social!
This is a great opportunity to learn about how solar works, and how to install it in your own home from someone who's done it before.
Learn more about Kevin's DIY solar system at his ISEA Solar Ambassador profile page: https://illinoissolar.org/page-1860916
