The Solarize Madison County/Glen Carbon Program provides Madison County residents and businesses with the opportunity to invest in a high quality solar installation at a discount below market rates.

Over the next three months the program will provide free educational sessions called Solar Power Hours where attendees can learn details on how solar energy works and get answers to questions they might have.

Those who are interested may request a free site assessment and consider a proposal for a solar installation. An informational website, www.solarizemcgc.com, includes preliminary details and a list of free Power Hour sessions available at various county venues through July.

The next one will be on Thursday May 25 at 6 PM at the Old Bakery Brew Company, Alton.

Questions regarding the program may be addressed to Chris Krusa, Member Glen Carbon Cool Cites Committee, 410-490-5024, clkrusa@charter.net.