Son Montuno Latin Jazz will perform from 8PM-11PM on November 3 at the newly renamed Webster Groves Concert Hall, 103 E. Lockwood Ave. Webster Groves, MO. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be ordered on-line at http//www.websterconcerthall.org. Tickets are $15 at the door. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Free Parking.