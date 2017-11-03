Son Montuno Latin Jazz

Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

Son Montuno Latin Jazz will perform from 8PM-11PM on November 3 at the newly renamed Webster Groves Concert Hall, 103 E. Lockwood Ave. Webster Groves, MO. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be ordered on-line at http//www.websterconcerthall.org. Tickets are $15 at the door. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Free Parking.

314-962-7000
