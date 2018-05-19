Son Montuno Performs Live Salsa Music
Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
Live Salsa performed by Son Montuno at the Webster Groves Concert Hall (formerly the Ozark Theatre). Tickets are $10 in advance and can be purchased on-line at http://www.websterconcerthall.org. Tickets are $15 at the door. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Free parking.
