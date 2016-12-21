Tuesday, January 24/Wednesday, January 25
South Bend Chocolate Sale; AMH Connector Lobby; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Call 618-463-7872 for more information.
Info
Alton Memorial Hospital 1 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Sale
Alton Memorial Hospital 1 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
Tuesday, January 24/Wednesday, January 25
South Bend Chocolate Sale; AMH Connector Lobby; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Call 618-463-7872 for more information.
Alton Memorial Hospital 1 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Sale
|
Recipes brought to you by:
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features ArticleMy Just Desserts
31 E. Broadway, Alton | 618-462-5881
AdVantage News | 235A East Center Drive, Alton, IL 62002 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014