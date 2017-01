Bethalto Church of God presents “THE REDEMPTIONS” From Arnold, MO, www.theredemptions.com, Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Dr. in Bethalto. www.bcog.cc

An offering will be taken. For this concert, the suggested donation is $7.00 Per Person. Please give generously. Come early for good seating!

The cafe will ope at 5:30 p.m.